Connecticut city issues overdose warning after 8 emergencies in 10 days

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A police department in Connecticut is issuing an overdose warning after it says officers have responded to eight emergencies in the last 10 days.

The Norwalk Police Department said five of those instances resulted in death.

Detectives are investigating the incidents, and officials are reminding the public of the dangers of opioid abuse.

"Opioid overdose is often characterized by a decrease in breathing rate, which if not quickly addressed, leads to death," the department posted on Facebook. "This a true medical emergency, and 911 should be your first call."

Officials also encourage people to visit the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services website for information on opioid programs, Narcan training and treatment.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or the Norwalk Police Department website.

