Reopen News: Details on Phase 4 in NYC revealed

Mayor de Blasio said Phase 4 includes the restart of TV and film production and professional sports with no fans, and higher education. Indoor activities like malls and museums were left out. Indoor dining will also not be included.
"Not yet," de Blasio said.
"We are still seeing issues, not just in the bars and restaurants, but all across the country. Inside, interior spaces, air conditioned spaces, where the virus is tending to spread. So we will take that precaution in New York City," Cuomo said.
Outdoor venues like zoos and botanical gardens may open at 33% capacity.
Meantime, the governor promised more crackdowns on bars and restaurants.
Cuomo announced a new "three strikes" policy that will require bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow rules, including mask-wearing and keeping people six feet apart.
Cuomo said the state's fielding thousands of complaints on top of "significant evidence of failure to comply" among restaurants and businesses, particularly downstate. He said "egregious violations" can still result in the immediate loss of a liquor license, and warned that the state would post names of restaurants and bars in violation.
"The state itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply," he said. "It's wrong, it's dangerous, it's selfish, it's unacceptable, it's also illegal."
And restaurants and bars across New York can no longer allow walk-up bar service, or serve alcohol to people who aren't buying food, he added.
Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in East Village
He called on local governments to better enforce safety guidelines.
"Our intention on the phase was to open outdoor dining. We never said outdoor bars. We were never opening outdoor bars. We were opening outdoor dining. We never said we were opening block party bars. Outdoor dining, meaning people come to eat. Which means people go sit at a table, stay at the table, only be exposed to the people at the table and the tables were socially distanced. That's what we approved. We did not approve outdoor bars where you set up tables for people to place drinks and then you have 100 people mingling outside in a block party format. That's not what we approved. We never did. So outdoor dining, if they think outdoor dining meant an outdoor bar, they are wrong. And that is the exact behavior that we are seeing all over the nation that is causing an increase in the virus. So that was never authorized in the first place. Take out drinks were authorized, but the take out drinks was you could purchase a container and then you can go home and drink it. But there was never an authorization of outside congregate drinking. That was never authorized," Cuomo said.
New York is also launching a national advertising campaign encouraging people to wear masks, said Cuomo, who has expressed concern about rising infections out-of-state. He announced a $2,000 fine for airport travelers from states with high infection rates who don't fill out a form to help New York track compliance with a 14-day quarantine requirement.
Citizens who see violations or are concerned can report complaints, including photos, to the State Liquor Authority at www.sla.ny.gov.
