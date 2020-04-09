coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: First responders cheered for medical workers in Mount Kisco

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT KISCO, Westchester County (WABC) -- In Westchester County, first responders paid tribute to medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

First responders applauded, cheered and held up signs for doctors, nurses and other staff members.

The celebration took place during a shift change Wednesday night at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

