Foot detox pads: Health or hoax?

Foot Detox Pads: Health or Hoax?

Foot detox pads claim to visibly detox your body while you sleep. Are they really healthy or just a hoax?

Johanna C. Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Glam Lab takes on foot detox pads!

I try them out to investigate the great debate: are they really healthy or just a hoax?

They claim to visibly detox your body while you sleep. You place the patches on the bottom of your feet before you go to bed. In the morning, depending on how toxic your body is, you could see black sludge covering these once white patches.

Some people swear by them, and others aren't convinced. See for yourself in the latest episode of Glam Lab!

