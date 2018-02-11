BUZZWORTHY

Former beauty queen with rare disease wakes with British accent

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Myers said all people hear when she speaks is "Mary Poppins" after a rare condition changed the way she speaks. (KTRK)

BUCKEYE, Arizona --
Michelle Myers said she went to bed one night with a blinding headache only to wake up with a foreign accent.

The former Texas beauty queen now lives in Arizona, and says she suffers from a rare condition that has changed the way she speaks three times.

She's gone from an American English accent to speaking with an Irish, Australian, even British accent, KNXV-TV reports.

It's called Foreign Accent Syndrome, and Myers says it's a very real condition.

"They send in the psychiatrist at hospital and make sure you're not a loon," Myers said. "Who would do this for attention? I don't know."

Doctors say the syndrome is a rare condition that usually accompanies a stroke, neurological damage, or underlying health issue.

For Myers, she points to her diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which caused her chronic pain from childhood into adulthood.

Her condition causes bruising and painful joints, bone-deep aches and pains, and could also have triggered her British accent.

"I feel like a different person," Myers said. "The person I am now has been through so much, compared to the person here."

Myers said in spite of people who seek to discredit or question her story, she lives a good life surrounded by her seven children.

Medical mystery: Woman comes out of surgery with different accent
EMBED More News Videos

Woman comes out of surgery with different accent, Marla Carter reports.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldmental healthArizona
BUZZWORTHY
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
This is how to get paid to cuddle cats on a Greek island
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
More buzzworthy
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News