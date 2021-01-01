coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: JAR Foundation supports NYers affected by pandemic

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Amy Reisenbach remembers her older brother who was killed 30 years ago in Greenwich Village.

"I would say John had a real passion for life. He was really fun. He really loved New York," Amy Reisenbach said.

John A. Reisenbach's murder remains unsolved, but the foundation created in his name continues to make New York a better place.

"We are a grant-making foundation focused entirely on New York City," Amy Reisenbach said.

The John A. Reisenbach (JAR) Foundation has focused on education, housing, and safety.

This year it's expanding its grant-giving to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation produced a television special called "Dear New York" with comedy, performances, and stories to help people laugh and connect all while raising money with the goal of raising $700,000.

"We really want to shine a light on the greatness of New York City and the challenges the city has faced this year and we are inviting viewers to donate to us," JAR Foundation Executive Director Naomi Ryan said.

Some of the money raised will go to help improve the health and well-being of people affected by the pandemic, some will go to help those who've lost jobs.

The JAR Foundation once again proving it is ready to meet new challenges facing New Yorkers and their city.

"It's all about making life better for New Yorkers. again my brother loved New York, loved the people, and loved the city," Amy Reisenbach said.

