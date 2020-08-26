reopen ny

Reopen NY: Governor Andrew Cuomo calls CDC 'schizophrenic' over rule reversals

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo unleashed a scathing commentary on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calling them "schizophrenic" on their latest reversals on travel quarantines and coronavirus testing.

"Either they are schizophrenic, or the CDC is admitting error in their first position, or it's just political dictation, I would urge people to follow the state guidance," Cuomo said.

The CDC now says you do not necessarily need a test if you have been in close contact with a person with a COVID-19 infection, as long as you don't show symptoms.

The new guidelines say you also don't necessarily need a test even if you've been in a high-transmission area and have attended a public or private gathering of more than 10 people without proper social distancing.

The CDC says in both of those cases it's now only recommending people get tested who are considered vulnerable or told to get one by a doctor.

The CDC also removed its recommendations for travelers to complete a self-imposed 14-day quarantine period after traveling out of state or the country. It says you should follow the local rules of your state or city, of which Governor Cuomo says he will still enforce.

The governor called the changes politically motivated and said, "They have been wrong more than they have been right," he added, "We know that they have been bullied by the president.

