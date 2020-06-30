New Jersey moves on from Tri-State Travel Advisory, is Connecticut next?

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Governor Phil Murphy said. "Given the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 for both residents who travel outside the state and for visitors into the state, New Jersey continues to strongly discourage all non-essential interstate travel at this time. Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging for the CDC recommended period, which is currently 14 days. The Department of Health will issue additional information in the coming days regarding travel precautions. Individuals should continue to abide by the state's current guidance until a new policy is issued."
New York moved to a new system several weeks ago, and Connecticut is now the only state left. It is unclear if Connecticut was also moving on from the parameters of the Travel Advisory.
Travel restrictions are in effect in New York that allow visitors from out of state to test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Travelers from states that are contiguous with New York -- including New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts -- will continue to be exempt even if they meet the criteria of the previous Tri-State Travel Advisory.
Those guidelines applied to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
In New York, covered travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form.
Essential workers will continue to be exempt as well.
For any traveler to New York State from out of state, exempting the contiguous states, the new guidelines for travelers to test-out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine are as follows:
--Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state
--The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days
--On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test
--If both tests comes back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test
If a test comes back positive, the state will issue isolation orders and initiate contact tracing. The local health department must make contact with the state the traveler came from to ensure contact tracing proceeds there as well.
All travelers must continue to fill out our traveler form upon arrival into New York State to contribute to New York State's contact tracing program.
There are currently 46 states and territories that meet the criteria for the Tri-State Travel Advisory:
--Alabama
--Alaska
--Arizona
--Arkansas
--California
--Colorado
--Florida
--Georgia
--Guam
--Idaho
--Illinois
--Indiana
--Iowa
--Kansas
--Kentucky
--Louisiana
--Maine
--Maryland
--Massachusetts
--Michigan
--Minnesota
--Mississippi
--Missouri
--Montana
--Nebraska
--New Hampshire
--New Mexico
--Nevada
--North Carolina
--North Dakota
--Ohio
--Oklahoma
--Oregon
--Puerto Rico
--Rhode Island
--South Carolina
--South Dakota
--Tennessee
--Texas
--Utah
--Vermont
--Virginia
--Washington
--West Virginia
--Wisconsin
--Wyoming
--Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania meet the criteria for the list but are not currently on it
Still, inter-state travel is highly discouraged.
The travel quarantine first announced on June 24 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.
