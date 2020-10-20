Haunted house on Long Island cited for social distancing violations

The Nassau Fire Marshal's Office says 200 to 300 people packed the Bayville Scream Park on Saturday night.
Officials cited the owner for violating social distancing guidelines.
They say the park was fine inside, where people went into the attractions, but it was the line to get into the park that was the problem. It was moving too slowly and attracted a big crowd.
Assistant chief Michael Uttaro said fire officials had to return the next day as well because of complaints and told the owner if they have to come again they will be shut down.
Officials with the theme park did not have a comment.
