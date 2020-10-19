coronavirus new york city

Many spotted without masks after 10K-person wedding scaled down after enforcement

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- People could be seen constantly entering and leaving a building on Monday night after state officials issued an order putting a halt to a planned 10,000-person wedding in Brooklyn

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office tipped off state authorities to the wedding, apparently planned for Monday in Williamsburg, which would have taken place outside the state's cluster zones.

"We received a suggestion that that was happening," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "We did an investigation and found that it was likely true. There was a large wedding planned that would violate the gathering rules."

The synagogue's rabbi's grandson was set to be married at the temple on Rodney Street.

After the order was issued, the chuppah celebration and meal were scaled down and were only going to be attended by close family and friends, then there was going to be a receiving line, where organizers said they would have followed social distancing guidelines.

However, Eyewitness News saw more than 50 people heading in to and out of the building where the wedding was held on Monday. Many people could be seen inside without masks.



Although this synagogue is not in the red zone, statewide gatherings are still limited to 50 people at the most.

The governor was threatening a fine if the event went on as planned while announcing a new way to target outbreaks, saying they will no longer look at shutdowns regionally or countywide, but instead block by block.

"We're going to watch the micro-cluster data," he said. "We can adjust what is in that cluster. We can make it a little bigger, we can make it a little smaller, we can relax some regulations, we can increase regulations. We'll do that all based on that data."

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker signed an order to halt the wedding that was served Friday night by the New York City Sheriff's Office.

Beth Garvey, Special Counsel and Senior Advisor to the governor, said they had not heard back from the individual to whom the order was served.

That person can request a hearing with Dr. Zucker.

Cuomo said New York City is aware of the planned wedding and said he's sure that they're going to have people monitoring it.

"Look, you can get married," he said. "You just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding. You get the same result at the end of the day. It's also cheaper."

