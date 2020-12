Nassau County officials try to build public's confidence in COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED >More News Videos Kristin Thorne has more on a former volunteer firefighter from Long Island who just won big on ABC's "Shark Tanks" for her new fitness device.

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb on Long Island.Nassau County's positivity climbed a whole percentage point in one day to 5%. In Suffolk County, it's at 6%.Officials are trying to fight those increased infection rates by opening more testing centers and by launching a public awareness campaign to increase the public's confidence in the vaccine. Six new ProHealth drive-thru testing centers opened this week, offering the rapid and PCR test.There were long lines Thursday.On Long Island as a whole, the average infection rate is up to 4.53%.When it comes to a vaccine, they say polls show that nearly 50% of people have reservations about taking it, so officials are working to increase confidence with a new campaign launching Friday."I expect the numbers to rise as we get that bounce from Thanksgiving, so I would encourage everyone to wash their hands, social distance wear masks so that we can insure that in two weeks we won't see those numbers get even larger," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.In Suffolk County, County Executive Steve Bellone says they had nearly 1,100 new cases in just 24 hours.