List: 19 more NYC, NY bars have liquor licenses suspended over coronavirus violations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state has suspended liquor licenses for 19 more bars after finding violations of COVID-related executive orders.Over the weekend, the state conducted 3,047 compliance checks and found violations at 106 establishments.Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license."We continue to see situations that are just not intelligent and local governments have to crack down on these, whether they're in New York City or Long Island or upstate New York," Cuomo said. "Bars and restaurants that continue to act irresponsibly are disrespectful, engaging in illegal behavior, and not only violating public health, but they are violating common decency. Protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers remains our number one priority, and we will continue to take aggressive enforcement actions against businesses that violate the law."The 19 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 31st, August 1st, and August 2nd are:On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an undisclosed compliance check of the premises finding the bar crowded with patrons mingling, drinking and walking around the premises without facial coverings. Numerous sales of alcohol to patrons without food were observed, with the bartender informing investigators they only needed to purchase chips with alcohol. Investigators also observed patrons playing pool, and witnessed several patrons exiting the premises with alcoholic beverages without food. At no time during the inspection did investigators observe employees ask patrons to be seated, wear masks, not to stand and drink at the bar, or maintain social distancing.On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed five employees without facial coverings, including the manager, two servers, a bouncer and a DJ. On August 1st, the SLA received a referral from the NYPD that on July 23rd and 24th, the premises was in full operation after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with over one-hundred-fifty patrons gathered outside the business, standing and drinking without facemasks, smoking hookah, with loud music playing with cars double parked in the street blocking traffic. The NYPD issued a summons on July 24th.On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a band playing with a crowd of approximately twenty-five patrons standing and dancing in front of the establishment without facial coverings, ignoring social distancing guidelines and consuming alcoholic beverages from clear plastic cups with no lids.On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a DJ without a facial covering playing music in the street encouraging patrons congregate. Investigators documented four employees not wearing face coverings, over ten patrons at tables not properly spaced apart, patrons standing, ignoring social distancing guidelines and alcohol being sold on the premises and "to go" without any food, with the kitchen not operational during the inspection.On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed nine patrons sitting inside the restaurant eating and consuming alcohol. Additionally, an employee in the kitchen was observed cooking without a facial covering.On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed two patrons inside the premises eating and drinking at the bar without facial coverings. Investigators also observed a crowd congregating directly outside the premises with two patrons without facial coverings standing and eating in addition to an unauthorized sidewalk table next to curb side.On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately thirty patrons gathered outside the restaurant, ignoring social distancing guidelines with numerous patrons standing and drinking, in addition to employees without facial coverings.On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed five patrons sitting at the bar inside the premises consuming alcohol. The bartender, identified as the manager, was found serving the patrons without a facial covering.On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eleven patrons directly in front of the premises drinking alcohol without food. Additionally, two customers were observed receiving alcoholic beverages to-go in open containers without food.On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately seventy-five patrons gathered in a nightclub-like-atmosphere in the outdoor dining area, ignoring social distancing guidelines, numerous patrons drinking while standing, with tables not properly spaced apart and numerous patrons and employees without facial coverings.On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the premises in full operation after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service with approximately forty-five individuals congregating in front of the sidewalk of the establishment and into the roadway, not socially distanced, not seated at tables and not wearing facemasks. One server was observed not wearing a face mask and the business had unlawfully expanded its footprint by placing tables in front of a neighboring business.On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed nine patrons standing on the sidewalk in front of the premises without facial coverings, with three observed ordering and consuming alcohol from a makeshift bar at this licensee's premises without any food.On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least 35 individuals, the majority not wearing masks or following social distancing protocols, consuming alcoholic beverages inside the restaurant without food present. Investigators also observed lap dances being performed by topless females without facemasks inside the premises, which is not approved for adult entertainment.On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the premises operating after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with at least 30 patrons seated and 8 patrons standing in the outdoor dining area, ignoring social distancing guidelines, with both employees and patrons observed not wearing facial coverings and no food being served. Additionally, on July 30th the SLA received a referral that on July 27th, NYPD officers responding to a 911 call observed four people, including the restaurant's manager, inside the premises consuming alcohol without face masks.On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons in addition to five employees inside the premises without facial coverings. Investigators also observed at least ten tables where patrons were consuming alcohol with no evidence of food being served or having been consumed.On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty patrons standing in front of the location without facial coverings, ignoring social distancing guidelines, and no food being served. Investigators also noted DJ playing music on the sidewalk without a facemask and outdoor tables extended out in front of a neighboring business. True Colors is a repeat offender, with pending charges for EO violations on July 18th.On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight patrons at four separate tables inside the restaurant, in flagrant violation of Executive Order 202.43 regarding indoor dining.On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons standing and congregating around high top tables outside the bar with alcohol and with just one basket of popcorn on the table.On July 18th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the business operating after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service with fourteen patrons congregating outside the premises without face masks, consuming alcohol, and ignoring social distancing guidelines. An employee at the front door was not wearing a face covering and no food was observed being served.The SLA also denied a pending liquor license for a hotel, BLVD 93 in Rego Park, today. On August 1st, a SLA investigator discovered a large gathering in progress at the premises, with two separate parties on the rooftop with over one-hundred patrons at each. Investigators found alcohol being served at the unlicensed location, with patrons without facial coverings standing, ignoring social distancing guidelines and illegally smoking hookah. A criminal court summons was issued by the NYPD for warehousing alcoholic beverages without a permit.The SLA also determined today the license for "Liberty Belle," a party boat docked at 72 Bowne Street in Brooklyn will not be renewed. On August 1st, officers with the New York City Sheriff's Office discovered over one-hundred patrons aboard the party vessel, ignoring social distancing guidelines and serving alcohol with an expired liquor license, with Sheriff's arresting the owners and captain for social distancing violations and operating an unlicensed bar.The emergency suspensions were ordered by Chairman Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan and Commissioner Greeley Ford at special meetings of the Full Board on July 31st, August 1st, and August 2nd, 2020, all conducted by a digitally recorded video under social distancing guidelines.