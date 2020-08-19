Coronavirus Live Updates: Another state now has over 10,000 deaths

16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a "large" wedding in Borough Park, de Blasio says.
"We want to be always acting out of an abundance of caution," the mayor said. "We saw this with the Sunset Park. We are taking the same approach in Borough Park."
The city has set up rapid point of care testing site at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in nearby Sunset Park on Monday, and is directing Borough Park residents there.
Additionally, there are preexisting testing sites in Borough Park: NYC Health + Hospitals 4002 Fort Hamilton, Chai Urgent Care - Boro Park, Kamin Health - Boro Park Urgent Care and ParCare Community-Borough Park.
De Blasio also reported a new low in the percentage of residents who tested positive -- 0.24%. It's the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.
Meanwhile, New York state recorded it's twelfth straight day with the percentage of positive tests being under 1%.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
Florida's coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000
The Florida Department of Health recorded an additional 174 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 10,067. Florida has become one of the worst-hit areas in the United States in recent weeks as COVID-19 infections there rise. The Sunshine State has the fifth highest death toll in the nation.
Iran's coronavirus death toll tops 20,000
Iran has the highest death toll for any Middle East country so far in the pandemic. The announcement came as the Islamic Republic, which has been struggling with both the region's largest outbreak and the highest number of fatalities, went ahead with university entrance exams for over 1 million students. Iran is also preparing for mass Shiite commemorations later this month. Iran suffered the region's first major outbreak, seeing top politicians, health officials and religious leaders in its Shiite theocracy stricken with the virus. It has since struggled to contain the spread of the virus across this nation of 80 million people, initially beating it back only to see it spike again beginning in June.
Concerns about reopening schools during flu season
Gov. Cuomo said opening schools is "risky and problematic" as the beginning of the school year coincides with the beginning of flu season. He said the flu and COVID-19 will stress the state's testing capacity. "You put the flu season on top of COVID, this is a very difficult situation to deal with, and that's going to be the second wave" Cuomo said. "Schools are doing temperature checks on the way in and they're looking for symptomatic children. First, they don't have to be symptomatic; they can be asymptomatic. And second, you're in flu season -- who doesn't have sniffles or a cough?" He said the state is sending a letter to every county health department to ask how are they planning to conduct COVID-19 tests and flu tests simultaneously as labs have already deployed almost all of its testing capacity to COVID-19 testing. "Now how do you do the flu test and the COVID tests at the same time," Cuomo wondered. "We have deployed almost all of our lab capacity to do COVID tests...It will require a reduction on the number of COVID tests or a reduction in the turnaround time on COVID tests. And we already have issues in the turnaround time on the number of COVID test."
NY schools should learn from colleges in reopening, Cuomo says
Gov. Cuomo said schools planning to resume in-person learning must closely watch the colleges that have had to go revert back to remote learning, due to the "failure of the testing and contact tracing operations." He says it emphasizes the importance of local school districts' testing and tracing plans. Cuomo said an outbreak of 130 students on a college would translate to 500 people if it were in a public school, because the students would be spreading the virus to family members. "I want the schools to take this situation into consideration and answer the question, would this have happened in your schools? Could you have caught the spread before it got to 130 students," he said. "And if you can't answer yes, you've got a problem."
Lakewood party busted
Police in New Jersey broke up a large party over the weekend as officers work to enforce the executive order in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A large number of people were inside a Estreia Restaurant for a formal event on Route 9, despite the fact that the restaurant had tents set up outside. Gov. Phil Murphy said he was sorry to say the state is still "not there yet" on indoor dining "but trying like heck to get there."
MSU asks students to stay home
Officials at Michigan State University announced a chance of fall semester plans and are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely.
The school says while a vast majority of classes were already offered in remote formats, it will work the next two weeks to transition those that were in-person or hybrid to remote formats.
Changes for students at Notre Dame
Notre Dame announced it is moving undergrad classes online for two weeks, but will still allow students to remain in dorms.
The university is encouraging students that live off-campus to remain in their residences and not come to campus during the two-week period.
MTA front-door boarding returns
MTA bus riders can return to boarding through the front door and paying the fare on Monday, Aug. 31. Officials say this is a crucial step in supporting the reopening of NYC.
In March, the transit authority had passengers only use the back door to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sarah Feinberg, the MTA president, says buses have lost $431 million in revenue since March.
2 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added two states back to the list of areas from which travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days. Alaska, which was removed last week, and Delaware, which has been added and removed several times, are back on the Tri-State Travel Advisory, which now stands at 33 states and two territories.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
abc7NY Phase Tracker: