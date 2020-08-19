Long Island day camp enters 7th straight week of no COVID-19 cases

coronavirus long island

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- There was lots to sing and dance about at a day camp on Long Island which marked its seventh straight week of operations without a camper or staff member contracting COVID-19.

Crestwood Country Day Camp in Melville had plenty of safety protocols mixed with plenty of good luck.

"Camp is like, normal every day. It's been unbelievable and seeing kids laughing and smiling, it's been better than it's ever been, I've been in this business for 27 years," owner Mark Transport said.

They're now hoping schools grab a few takeaways.

Even though camp is different because it's mostly outside, there are still some valid reasons behind their success.

Counselors wore masks and kids repeatedly washed their hand, but beyond that campers were kept in small groups which were never breached.

It's also one of thereasons why the only big Long Island camp tohave COVID-19 cases, Park Shore, contained it quickly.

At Crestwood, the staff was maybe the biggest variable.

"We told the staff if they're going to those big parties, they're not working here," Transport said.

Only about 500 kids attended Crestwood Day Camp this year, about half the number of campers during a typical summer, but for the kids, it was camp as it should be and a glimmer of hope - that somehow - the delicate balance isn't impossible after all.

