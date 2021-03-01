Coronavirus NY: Mayor Bill de Blasio says some state-run sites not vaccinating enough city residents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9598258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor de Blasio says the city is closing in on two million vaccinations. But, he took another opportunity to jab Governor Cuomo saying his big state-run sites like the Javits Center are not effectively getting the vaccine where it needs to go.It's been found at the Javits Center that 42% of doses are going to non-city residents. At the Aqueduct Racetrack, 75% of doses have been going to non-city residents.The mayor said with limited supply, he prefers sites like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, which are open to those borough's respective residents only, but still, he said that the rollout is working."Look, I want everyone to get vaccinated, everyone in the tri-state area, everyone in the suburbs to get vaccinated. We are all in this together. We all connect with each other. But, I want to be clear in terms of New York City these sites do not perform what we hoped to see, which was more and more focus on equity," de Blasio said.He noted that 76,000 New York City residents were vaccinated on Friday, 338,000 doses were given out last week as the city closes in on two million vaccinations.Mayor de Blasio has a goal of getting five million city residents vaccinated by June.