Mount Sinai raises heart health awareness with 'Go Red for Women'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Go Red for Women" raises awareness about heart disease, which affects millions of women and families. The goal is to help prevent possible heart attack and stroke.The event was held at five different Mount Sinai locations across the city on Friday and brought to light heart disease postpartum, a condition that affects newborn mothers.A lot of women are at risk of heart failure after having a baby. New mothers need to be aware of the symptoms and see a doctor.Heart disease is the leading cause of maternal death. Many patients who have this condition need a transplant.A cardiologist and a new mother, 31, diagnosed with heart disease after giving birth to her son, spoke at the event.She had her baby in 2018 and five days later, ended up in Urgent Care because she was severely out of breath and was unable to lift anything. She knew she was "obese" and initially thought that was the problem.She was first diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. She did not believe her diagnosis based on her symptoms, and she and fought to get more care. A hospital upstate told her she had postpartum cardiomyopathy and that she had six months left to live.The woman ended up at Mount Sinai. The heart failure team immediately saw her and they got her health under control by helping her lose 100 pounds. She also has had a heart recorder implant and an implant that alerts her to any dangerous heart pressure changes.Doctor Icy Fergus, Cardiologist for Mount Sinai, said, "80 percent of heart disease is preventable a lot of it is managing your health getting enough sleep and managing your stress."Kim Hayes had both diabetes and heart disease but neglected her treatment and her body by working long hours and not eating or sleeping well. After a health scare at work where she passed out, she decided that something needed to be done.Hayes said, "I felt like my system was shutting down it was a different kind of feeling I had not had before and that inner voice was like you are dying you have to take care of yourself."Hayes has since lost 20 pounds and is now making herself a priority with healthier choices, taking her medication, and encouraging other women to get screened."You have to pay attention to you," Hayes said. "All the work that you do in the world is not going to be done if you pass away from health complications."Also, at the event, experts shared tips through educational demonstrations, talks on nutrition and diet, diabetes, stress management, smoking cessation, yoga, and other relaxation techniques.Dr. Fergus said, "If you feel symptoms that are out of the ordinary that are pervasive and lingering that is more pronounced than you normally get like for example fatigue then you go and get checked out."Doctors also performed tests on blood pressure, cholesterol, triglyceride, and body mass index.Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. According to the American Heart Association, it kills one woman every 80 seconds and ultimately causes one in three deaths a year. 80% of the time, these cases are preventable.----------