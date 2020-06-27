coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MTA shows off disinfectant sprayers it's using to combat coronavirus

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA showed off how it's combating the coronavirus.

The transit agency is using more than a dozen types of spray devices to disinfect subways and buses.

One key feature of the new spraying devices is that they are portable, so cleaners can move easily and quickly from train to train, limiting service impact.

It's part of the MTA's evolving 24-hour cleaning regimen to keep commuters safe from the virus.

Ridership has been steadily increasing since regular weekday service was restored as part of New York City's reopening.

The MTA announced that on Friday, June 19, weekday combined ridership on New York City subways and buses surpassed two million for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Overnight subway closures from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. remain in effect.

