Governor Murphy calls Rep. Matt Gaetz 'putz' after NY Young Republican gala held in Jersey City

He specifically singled out one attendee, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who he called a "putz," a "fool" and said "he is not welcome" in New Jersey.
"I hope you are watching Matt. You are not welcome in New Jersey and frankly, I don't ever want you back in this state."
The governor noted that the club had their event in Jersey City because they couldn't find a venue in their own city due to the pandemic.
"It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state, never mind their own. It is also beyond the pale that a member of congress would participate in this. That guy in the middle, the tall handsome fellow in the grey suit, that is Rep Matt Putz, I mean Matt Gaetz. Based on his past performances, it is obvious being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him. He was actually Sarah Palin's backup act for this event," he said.
Murphy said Jersey City police are investigating.
In the meantime, Jersey City is shutting the restaurant down until they demonstrate they can comply with capacity mandates and mask wearing.
That comes after Jersey City chief prosecutor Jake Hudnut responded to a tweet by one attendee, taunting Gov. Cuomo to "come and get me."
Hey @NYGovCuomo, I'm at the @NYYRC with @mattgaetz. Come and get me. pic.twitter.com/tGte07GbRh— Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) December 4, 2020
Hudnut tweeted a response saying, "Pssst...you are in #JerseyCity - not New York. Gov. Cuomo may not be able to "come and get" you. But I can."
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop also responded on Twitter saying,
"So brave of you to tweet at @NYGovCuomo after sneaking across the river to hide in NJ in order to hold a party that you wouldn't disclose the location of. Nevertheless, JC law enforcement will be visiting the Maritime Parc this AM + will follow appropriate steps within laws of NJ."
The New York Young Republican Club posted photos from the event on Facebook, declaring they were in "international waters."
