Coronavirus News: New NYC testing sites target hard-hit communities

The city released preliminary data last week that showed COVID-19 is killing Hispanic and African-American New Yorkers at a much higher rate.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 5 testing sites will be located in East New York, Harlem, Morrisania, Jamaica and the Clifton neighborhood on Staten Island.
These locations will be in addition to the 5 testing sites by the state, also set up to target minority and lower income communities.
One state site is already open in the Sear's parking lot in Flatbush.
Another site will open on Monday at the Aqueduct racetrack.
The hope is to get testing to black and Latino communities where data shows a higher infection and death rate.
The priority will be given to the most vulnerable as data is collected that will allow for an effective and targeted response.
"We see clear disparity in the impact. Who has been hit hardest. Communities of color, lower income communities. Folks who are vulnerable because they haven't had the healthcare they needed and deserve throughout their life. We cannot accept this," de Blasio said.
Also starting Monday, New York is also requiring the employers of all essential businesses to give their workers face coverings. New York City essential workers also required to wear coverings while interacting with the public.
