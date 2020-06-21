reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Beer garden shut down after photo of packed crowds circulates

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A photo of a packed outdoor beer garden got the attention of officials in one New Jersey town.

Morristown officials decided to take a hard line against businesses that haven't followed social distancing rules.

In response, the town took to its Facebook page to say they won't tolerate anyone found to be in violation of the rules, and that they've shut down the beer garden.

Morristown is also reminding all businesses that staff are mandated to wear masks.

