No more masks for vaccinated in Connecticut, all capacity restrictions lifted

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Connecticut returned to 100% capacity inside restaurants two months ago, though tables still had to be kept 6 feet apart, but that all changes Wednesday.The state has now ended all COVID restrictions on businesses, and restaurants are back to full capacity with curfews lifted.Masks are also no longer required both outdoors and indoors for the fully vaccinated."Indoor masking will still be required for the unvaccinated for a little bit longer," Governor Ned Lamont said. "I think that's the right thing to do. A lot of our stores, restaurants, said it gives their customers comfort, makes it a little easier for us to be clear. Unvaccinated people indoors still must wear the masks."Densely populated states have other issues, but for those like Connecticut, with its high vaccination rate and relatively few urban areas, lifting mask requirements for fully vaccinated is an easier decision."Unless you are in a very tight area, one of those particularly large events, where I would still recommend it, especially to those who are unvaccinated," Lamont said.Businesses can still require masks if they want."I think every store, business, restaurant may have their own rules that way," he said. "At this point, I think people are going to self attest. I hope we can count on them to do the right thing."Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate has been consistently low, and it has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, with 49% of residents fully vaccinated and 59% having received at least one dose.