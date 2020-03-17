Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: No St. Patrick's Day parade in NYC for first time in more than 2 centuries

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tuesday marked the first St. Patrick's Day in more than 250 years without a large parade in New York City, but a few dozen organizers of the annual celebration of Irish pride marched on anyway.

The parade's board of directors marched down Fifth Avenue with a banner and flags at around 7 a.m., led by police cars with flashing lights. The short procession ended at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

MARCH 17, 2020

Michael Bloomberg pledges $40M to fight COVID-19

Former New York City mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced on Tuesday a $40 million commitment to support "immediate action" to fight the spread of the coronavirus in low and middle-income countries.

Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19

A small group kept the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition alive by marching up Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning.

The march, which was not announced, was intended to keep the 258-year-old tradition alive.

Flight returns to JFK Airport over COVID-19 concerns
A flight was forced to return to a terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after concern that a passenger might have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

MARCH 16, 2020

New York City restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only

All New York City bars and restaurants are now limited to takeout and delivery only in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

New York City schools closed at least until April 20

New York City schools are now closed and will remain shuttered through at least Monday, April 20, leaving more than 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
