coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC investigating after 3 coronavirus patients found dead at same hotel

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City is investigating the deaths of 3 coronavirus patients found at the same Midtown hotel after being discharged from area hospitals, Mayor de Blasio said.

The FDNY said they responded to the Hilton Garden Inn two times Saturday and once on Sunday for three deaths.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"These are three people who were in hospitals for COVID-19, got care, recovered and were released. And my understanding is one was from a Montefiore in the Bronx, one was from Maimonides in Brooklyn, one was from Harlem Hospital. And then we - you know, all three have passed away and we need. We're doing a full review right now to understand what happened," de Blasio said.

The mayor said as an abundance of caution, the city will add additional medical personnel and other personnel to do more checking in with people even if they've been discharged.

