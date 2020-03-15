Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: New York City schools closed at least until April 20

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City schools are closed Monday and will remain shuttered through at least Monday, April 20, leaving more than 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

A somber Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision Sunday, saying schools could possibly be closed for the rest of the school year as similar closures occurred in communities and entire states nationwide and pressure mounted from New York residents, City Council members and others.

"I have no words for how horrible it is, but it has become necessary," de Blasio said. "As of now, school is canceled for tomorrow."
New York City Mayor de Blasio announced New York City public schools will be closed on Monday until at least Monday, April 20th.


Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza called it "a very sobering day for all of us" and said closing schools was considered the last possible option, but "we're at the last resort."

One of the big concerns with closing schools was the student population that relies on them for meals, and grab-and-go meals will be available at the schools for anyone who needs them.

Carranza said 14,000 students picked up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch on Monday, but they expect that number to increase as more parents become aware of the program.

Officials will be working to equip households that need them with computers and internet access, and teachers will be trained this week, starting Tuesday, on how to provide distance learning.

"They have been working on a wartime footing to prepare it," de Blasio said of the team working on the plan. "Everyone is confused. Everyone is in pain. Everyone feels like we're dealing with the great unknown because we are dealing with the great unknown."

De Blasio had, for days, said that closing schools was a last resort.

Just Saturday, he said keeping schools running was critical. He worried that health care workers and first responders would have to stay home to care for children, and that hundreds of thousands of poor students could go hungry without their free or reduced-price school meals.

He also expressed doubt that a temporary closure of just a few weeks would be effective in slowing the spread of the virus.

But the shutdown had started to seem inevitable Sunday, as de Blasio lost key support to keep schools open and Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for all downstate schools to be closed.

"This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Cuomo tweeted.

The shutdown affects the city's nearly 1,900 public schools. Many private schools already have closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
