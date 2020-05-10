Coronavirus

Barack Obama calls President Trump's handling of coronavirus 'absolute chaotic disaster'

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as an "absolute chaotic disaster" during a conversation with ex-members of his administration, according to a recording obtained by Yahoo News.

Obama's comments Friday came during a call with 3,000 people who served in his administration. He said combating the virus would have been bad even for the best of governments, but it's been "an absolute chaotic disaster" when the mindset of "what's in it for me" infiltrates government. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that President Trump's response "has been unprecedented and saved American lives."

The United States has suffered nearly 80,000 deaths from COVID-19, the most of any nation.

