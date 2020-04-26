Coronavirus News: Paraprofessional fundraises to feed families at Queens school

Josephine Tola-Dimarco, a paraprofessional, is fundraising to give free pizzas to families at her school P.S. 92 in Corona.
"6 months ago, I was struggling," she said. "And I feel for everybody, but I'm here."
This was not a one-time occurrence for Tola-Dimarco, because nearly a year ago, she did the same deed but at a hospital.
Her husband Leonardo was getting cancer treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and the team there became family. She showed her appreciation by raising money and feeding the nurses and doctors, who right now -- like so many others -- are treating COVID-19 patients.
"They don't know how to thank me, so they wave through the windows," Tola-Dimarco said. "It's beautiful."
At the church in Queens, she figured some of those people lined up were parents of her students or families who are struggling, like she had.
"I feel blessed that I have a home and food on my plate, even though what I'm going through," she said. "But these kids didn't, and it's the saddest thing ever."
On Friday, she was at it again, fundraising this time to feed her students. In just two days, she collected more than $3,000, but wanted to buy something that would resonate with every child.
Tola-Dimarco said kids don't really understand getting a bag of rice or beans.
"They understand pizza," she said. "It makes them happy."
That's how Pizza Fridays was born, just like during the regular school year at the end of the week. Families now can get a much needed slice of normalcy.
"I don't know how I'm doing all of this," Tola-Dimarco said. "I have so much going on, but I have to thank everyone that's contributing to this. It's just so touching."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address