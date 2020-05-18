Coronavirus News: Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside

When officers arrived at the location on 841 Madison Street in Stuyvesant Heights, they instructed the man operating the school to close.
The man then closed the school and the students left.
The Mayor's Office said in a tweet Monday evening that they were issuing a Cease and Desist Order to keep kids and the community sage.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address