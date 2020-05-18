coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police shut down a yeshiva in Brooklyn on Monday after they say there were classes being held with as many as 60 children inside.

When officers arrived at the location on 841 Madison Street in Stuyvesant Heights, they instructed the man operating the school to close.

The man then closed the school and the students left.

The Mayor's Office said in a tweet Monday evening that they were issuing a Cease and Desist Order to keep kids and the community sage.

