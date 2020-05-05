coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 26-year-old woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19 pandemic

By

Credit: Bruce Mcintyre (Bruce Mcintyre)

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A family is heartbroken after a 26-year-old woman died during childbirth at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

Bruce McIntyre is a new father who should be celebrating the birth of his son.

Instead, McIntyre is drowning in sorrow after the mother of his son, 26-year-old Amber Isaac, died during childbirth.

Her family says Isaac's platelet levels had been falling since February, but she couldn't see a doctor in person even though she was seven-months-pregnant because of the pandemic.

Isaac's family says by mid-April, her condition worsened and she was finally admitted at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

She sent her final tweet that day saying that she couldn't wait to tell everyone about her experience dealing with incompetent doctors at Montefiore.

Three days later, her family says doctors induced labor after learning that day she had developed HELLP syndrome.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Isaac died without loved ones near.

Her partner was barred from being in the room during her emergency c-section.

McIntyre said that Isaac had so much to offer the world and that she wanted to start programs to help underprivileged families find balance.

The family and activists are highlighting racial inequalities women of color face.

In a statement, a Montefiore spokesperson said, "Ninety-four percent of our deliveries are minority mothers, and Montefiore's maternal mortality rate of 0.01 percent is lower than both New York City and national averages. Any maternal death is a tragedy. Our hearts go out to Ms. Isaac's family, especially to her mother, our longtime colleague."

As for Isaac's son born more than a month premature, he's now home and healthy.

His father hopes he will carry on his mother's legacy.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybronxcoronavirus new york citybaby deliverymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathsbronx newsbabyhospitalpregnancynyc newspregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
de Blasio says Trump, 'seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back'
Amazon warehouse employee in NYC dies of COVID-19
Hunts Point market trying to meet new demands during pandemic
Teachers turn to tech to help with remote learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Cuomo on reopening, 'How much is a human life worth?'
Man in custody after 2 stabbed on bus in Manhattan
CT COVID-19 cases top 30,600, more than 2,600 deaths
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Amazon warehouse employee in NYC dies of COVID-19
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Show More
More previously undisclosed deaths now reported at NY nursing homes
Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children
Teachers turn to tech to help with remote learning
What you need to know about tonight's subway shutdown
Family learns experimental COVID treatments can vary by hospital
More TOP STORIES News