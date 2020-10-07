reopen ny

Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID cluster zones

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a three-tiered system for new rules and restrictions in New York's high-risk cluster zones and surrounding areas.

The Cluster Action Initiative applies to all of Brooklyn as well as cluster parts of Queens, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Broome counties.

The rules -- including shutting down some nonessential businesses -- can go into effect as soon as Wednesday but no later than Friday and will be in effect for 14 days when the state will then reevaluate.

The rules are broken down by three colors: Red is the cluster center. Orange is the surrounding area -- a ring around the center. Yellow is a ring around the orange ring -- the precautionary area.

The clusters are drawn by actual case numbers, not by ZIP code or census tract.

Rules in the red area:



-Houses of worship - 25% capacity, 10 people maximum
-Mass gatherings prohibited
-Nonessential businesses closed
-Takeout dining only
-Schools closed

Rules in the orange area:



-Houses of worship - 33% capacity, 25 people maximum
-Mass gatherings - 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses - Closing high risk nonessential business such as gyms and personal care
-Outdoor dining only with 4 person max per table
- Schools: remote learning only

Rules in the yellow area



-Houses of worship -50% capacity
-Mass gatherings - 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor
-Businesses open
-Indoor and outdoor dining
-Schools - Mandatory weekly testing of students/teachers/staff for in-person classes. Testing will start next week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to help fight COVID clusters, including closing nonessential businesses in the main and surrounding areas of a hot spot.



The new zones were tweeted by Cuomo:









NYC officials are looking at the maps and comparing them to the nine hot spot ZIP codes. No new schools will be closed Wednesday in response to the maps.

"The City will engage in outreach and education in these communities with implementation likely to begin on Thursday," the mayor's press secretary Bill Neidhardt said.

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza addressed the update from the state and said he was receiving additional information about what it means for school buildings.

"If your building was already closed as a precautionary measure, it will remain so. We'll provide more info soon," Carranza said.

The teachers' union released a statement approving of the new rules set in place by Gov. Cuomo:

"Testing is one of the keys to halting the spread of the virus, and the Governor's plan for additional testing for schools will help us keep our students, educators and school communities safe," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.

Gov. Cuomo also announced that fines for mass gathering violations have increased to $15,000.

In joint statement, Senator Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Coucilman Chaim Deutsch and Councilman Kalman Yeger condemned Cuomo's decision:

"We are appalled by Governor Cuomo's words and actions today. He has chosen to pursue a scientifically and constitutionally questionable shutdown of our communities. His administration's utter lack of coordination and communication with local officials has been an ongoing issue since the start of the pandemic, and particularly recently as we face this uptick. Though we are the representatives of "hotspot" neighborhoods, we have been disincluded from conversations with the governor and his leadership team as they made devastating decisions affecting the people we serve."

One restaurant in Midwood has been surviving on outdoor dining; just opening their indoor dining last week, only to now have to pack up and starting Thursday can offer take out only.

In red zones, it will be like going back to April and May.

All of South Brooklyn is impacted, with the tightest restrictions in the red zones of Borough Park, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Gravesend.

Central Queens is also on the map, with Rego Park and Forest Hills in the red zone, and to the south, with Far Rockaway and Edgemere in red.

The hope is this will be enough to contain the outbreak.

"It's just that we think that we're through it, we've been through a lot, and then just as we think we're coming out the other end, we get pushed back to the beginning again," a resident said.

"If we all do this right, which we did before, in much tougher circumstances we contain this problem to a limited part of the city for a limited period of time, then we reopen in those places and keep moving forward," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

For the areas surrounding the red and orange zones, those schools will now have mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers.

The city is looking at these state maps, which appear to line up along with the nine outbreak ZIP codes to see if they need to close additional schools.

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





