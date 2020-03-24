Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Rutgers University researchers working on rapid coronavirus test that returns results within 45 minutes

By
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Researchers at Rutgers University are working on a new rapid coronavirus test.

Dr. David Alland is leading the team that is evaluating the new COVID-19 test that returns results in less than 45 minutes.

"So you can get an answer very quickly and make decisions about quarantine and potentially when treatments are available -- get treatment," Alland said.

This comes as cars have lined up for miles at testing sites in New Jersey.

The demand has been so great that they have reached capacity shortly after opening. And even after being tested, patients must wait one to five days to get the results.

"We are working as best we can to ensure the testing resources we have available are properly distributed and preserved for residents who are exhibiting symptoms and need to be tested," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

This FDA granted emergency approval for the new rapid test developed by CEPHEID, still requires test administrators to wear Personal Protective Equipment or PPE.

But instead of sending off samples to a lab, the testing is done directly at the site, like an emergency room.

"It's much better to be used in a hospital setting where you have a limited number of rooms to put patients in," Alland said.

Five-thousand hospitals across the country already have the company's system that runs other tests.

The rapid COVID-19 tests that work with those systems are expected to be available next week.

"One type of testing is not going to solve the problem of COVID-19 or COVID-19 testing," Alland said.

The doctor says there's still going to be a need for mass testing.

