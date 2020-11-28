Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid COVID pandemic

The New York City small business commissioner will be touring the five boroughs on Saturday, including in Marcy Square, encouraging people to get out and support local businesses whether in person or online.
RELATED | Holiday Deals & Steals to support small businesses across country
This week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an initiative to provide interest free loans of up to $100,000 to the city's small businesses.
"We have got to help our small businesses in any way possible, the city has done everything from grants and loans, we did that before even the federal government," de Blasio said. "To giving out free PPE to keep stores and their customers safe to to opening up streets and sidewalks for outdoor dining and open storefronts for retail, all things that make a difference."
Business owners can apply for a piece of the $35 million program beginning on Nov. 30.
A report from The Partnership for New York City found that a third of the 230,000 small businesses could be driven out of businesses as foot traffic and tourism grinded to a standstill during the pandemic.
MORE NEWS: "COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
The small business commissioner will stop in Flushing on Saturday and then make their way to Marcy Square around 1 p.m. handing out PPE and encouraging people to come out.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip