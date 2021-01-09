coronavirus new york city

Three mega-vaccination sites to open in NYC on Sunday

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three mega-vaccination facilities open on Sunday. These sites are capable of vaccinating 2,000 people per day when vaccinations are made available to the general public.

On Sunday morning, healthcare workers can get vaccinated by appointment through the city's website.

These new facilities add to the more than 225 sites citywide now open.

On Monday, the vaccine will be made available to Group 1b - seniors over 75, teachers, and transit workers.
So far, about 150,000 people in the eligible 1a group of nursing homes and healthcare workers in New York City have been vaccinated.

After a war of words with Mayor de Blasio, Governor Cuomo announced on Friday that he would expand the list of eligible to 1b to include seniors over 75 - but there is not enough to vaccinate all of them right away.

"It will take 14 weeks. It will take 14 weeks to do 1a and 1b. Just because the reservations become available, don't expect everyone is going to get a reservation right away. By the rate of supply, it will take 14 weeks," said Governor Cuomo.

Howard Braunstein, 77, of Queens is part of the 1b group, and is ready to take the vaccine. He has been stuck home for 10 months with limited trips to the grocery store, and is ready to get back to life and seeing family again.

Of the group 1b that becomes eligible on Monday, there will be no priority - it will be first come first serve. It could be April before all in both groups who want a vaccine will get one.

In addition, one vaccination center is in a high school, so as long as people are receiving vaccines, there are no plans to reopen.

Additionally, the Javits Center will open as a vaccine distribution site on Wednesday.

Meantime, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tested positive for COVID-19, along with 463 NYPD members who have tested positive for coronavirus this month.

Those qualified can register for a vaccine on the city's website. Starting on Monday, a phone-in reservation system will also be up and running.

