Coronavirus News: Trains, buses 'Sound the Horn' to support frontline workers

Every Amtrak train in service nationwide, along with several thousand trains and buses, gave two one-second horn blasts at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.
It's part of the "Sound The Horn" campaign in a tribute to thank all heroic workers who continue providing critical service during these times.
The effort can be seen on the Twitter accounts of The MTA, Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NYC Ferry, and other regional bus and ferry operators all using the #SoundTheHorn hashtag.
Amtrak Twitter video:
Every Amtrak train currently running across the country & several of our state & commuter partners nationwide just honored the dedicated transportation & essential workers keeping us moving during this time by #SoundTheHorn. pic.twitter.com/ZLAduXgo4N— Amtrak (@Amtrak) April 16, 2020
LIRR Twitter video:
📣🚆 📣🚆 📣🚆— LIRR. #StayHomeSaveLives (@LIRR) April 16, 2020
It’s time to #SoundTheHorn in honor of heroic transportation employees around the globe who are continuing to provide vital services during this pandemic.
Join us + tag us with your videos.
Special shoutout to all our #HeroesMovingHeroes at @MTA @LIRR 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ou1RdJov1D
Metro-North Twitter video taken inside Grand Central:
📣 We #SoundTheHorn in @GrandCentralNYC to honor all transportation workers and to say Thank You, to our #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/6lCRvJykUS— Metro-North Railroad. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) April 16, 2020
MTA Twitter video:
Listen for it 📢🚆— MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) April 16, 2020
From coast to coast, from big transit systems to small, we #SoundTheHorn in honor of the brave men and women of transit who have kept America moving through this pandemic.
Let's hear it for the #HeroesMovingHeroes. Thank you 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JUUFtGZKY8
Port Authority Twitter video:
🗣 Thanks @PATHTrain! #SoundTheHorn #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/tWgGyI36ac— Port Authority NY&NJ. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@PANYNJ) April 16, 2020
Staten Island Ferry video:
Today we joined @MTA, @Amtrak, @NJTRANSIT, @PANYNJ, @NYCferry and others in the #SoundtheHorn campaign to honor heroic transportation workers across the region. At 3PM, the horns were sounded on the #StatenIslandFerry. #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/iC5ETMShMN— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 16, 2020
