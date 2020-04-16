Coronavirus News: Trains, buses 'Sound the Horn' to support frontline workers

Every Amtrak train currently running across the country & several of our state & commuter partners nationwide just honored the dedicated transportation & essential workers keeping us moving during this time by #SoundTheHorn. pic.twitter.com/ZLAduXgo4N — Amtrak (@Amtrak) April 16, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amtrak is honoring all essential workers across the country.Every Amtrak train in service nationwide, along with several thousand trains and buses, gave two one-second horn blasts at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.It's part of the "Sound The Horn" campaign in a tribute to thank all heroic workers who continue providing critical service during these times.The effort can be seen on the Twitter accounts of The MTA, Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NYC Ferry, and other regional bus and ferry operators all using the #SoundTheHorn hashtag.Amtrak Twitter video:LIRR Twitter video:Metro-North Twitter video taken inside Grand Central:MTA Twitter video:Port Authority Twitter video:Staten Island Ferry video: