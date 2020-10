Trump Coronavirus News: President Trump tests positive; hears what we know

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties "without disruption" while recovering.Here are the headlines:The Biden campaign said Friday that the former vice president is scheduled to take a COVID-19 test, sources tell ABC News."Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted. World leaders and officials were quick to weigh in , and there was both sympathy and something approaching schadenfreude.He is in a high-risk group simply by virtue of his age -- he is 74 -- and his weight. Trump is clinically obese, and obesity is a risk factor for a more severe form of the illness. Stocks fell early on Wall Street in reaction to President Donald Trump's testing positive for the coronavirus.