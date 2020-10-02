Trump Coronavirus News: President Trump tests positive; hears what we know

Here are the headlines:
LATEST UPDATES: President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for coronavirus, say they are quarantining
Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID-19 diagnosis
The president attended a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club.
Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with president, shares his thoughts
The Biden campaign said Friday that the former vice president is scheduled to take a COVID-19 test, sources tell ABC News.
"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted.
Reaction ranges from shock, sadness to mockery
World leaders and officials were quick to weigh in, and there was both sympathy and something approaching schadenfreude.
Trump's health: How serious is his risk?
He is in a high-risk group simply by virtue of his age -- he is 74 -- and his weight. Trump is clinically obese, and obesity is a risk factor for a more severe form of the illness.
Markets sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Stocks fell early on Wall Street in reaction to President Donald Trump's testing positive for the coronavirus.
