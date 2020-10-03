Coronavirus News: Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie said on Twitter Saturday morning.
Christie, who is also an ABC News political contributor and was part of the news broadcast's debate coverage, said he is receiving medical attention.
RELATED: Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of now five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.
"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said.
Christie said he will be keeping the "necessary folks apprised" of his condition.
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: