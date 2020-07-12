reopen nyc

Up Close: The economic impact and possible surge in new COVID-19 cases

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey speaks about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and his thoughts on the new stimulus package recently passed by Congress to help the unemployed, businesses, and state governments.

(Segment 1 featured above)

Also, more than two dozen states are struggling with COVID-19 cases.

Experts dealing with treating the sick are worried about the possibility of another surge in this deadly pandemic.

David Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital & Mount Sinai Queens, says he's ready to get back into high gear and battle another bout of this virus.

Lastly, the mayor of Houston, Texas canceled the recent Republican state convention there because many participants refused to wear a face mask.

Meanwhile, President Trump's nominating convention is scheduled to be held in Florida next month.

Florida has one of the highest virus rates in the country and many Republican senators say they won't go.

ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the political issues surrounding wearing face coverings.

Segment 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with David Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital


Segment 3:
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf.



WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccory bookercoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyupclosecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19mount sinai hospitalhealthandrew cuomoup close
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
COVID News: Prayer service held for immigrants who died of coronavirus
Tiempo: Virtual college programs and Vita Coco helps struggling bodegas
COVID News: Florida reports largest, single-day increase in cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ mayor says uptick in COVID cases tied to parties
2 teens, 11-year-old killed in possible racing crash: Police
Man arrested after 'heinous' double stabbing on subway
LIVE: Fire erupts aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Woman arrested after nanny cam catches alleged abuse on video
COVID NY: Officials monitoring uptick after out-of-state travel
COVID News: Florida reports largest, single-day increase in cases
Show More
COVID Updates: Day cares in NYC prepare to reopen Monday
11-year-old girl sews hundreds of mask for homeless
Dad struck, killed by car in Brooklyn in front of family
Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed
AccuWeather: Warm, less humid Sunday
More TOP STORIES News