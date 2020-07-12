Up Close: The economic impact and possible surge in new COVID-19 cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6313925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with David Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1619177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6163521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey speaks about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and his thoughts on the new stimulus package recently passed by Congress to help the unemployed, businesses, and state governments.Also, more than two dozen states are struggling with COVID-19 cases.Experts dealing with treating the sick are worried about the possibility of another surge in this deadly pandemic.David Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital & Mount Sinai Queens, says he's ready to get back into high gear and battle another bout of this virus.Lastly, the mayor of Houston, Texas canceled the recent Republican state convention there because many participants refused to wear a face mask.Meanwhile, President Trump's nominating convention is scheduled to be held in Florida next month.Florida has one of the highest virus rates in the country and many Republican senators say they won't go.ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the political issues surrounding wearing face coverings.