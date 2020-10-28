reopen nyc

Urgent push to boost NYC indoor dining to 50% before winter

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Restaurant workers in New York City are holding a rally in support of increasing indoor dining capacity to 50%.

Wednesday's rally will start at 11 a.m. in Midtown.

Owners say the 25% indoor dining cap isn't bringing in enough business.

They also worried they'll lose outdoor dining customers as the weather gets colder.

RELATED: How restaurants will keep outdoor diners in NYC warm this winter

The rally is being held by Republican mayor hopeful Peter Guimaraes, one of the owners of midtown's Bice Cucina.

The rally is expected to be attended by fellow restaurant owners, chefs, bartenders, busbodys, and waiters.

"Although I understand that safety is all of our primary concerns, there are reasonable, practical and safety-driven measures that can be taken to allow for an increased indoor dining percentage, without which, restaurants cannot open in a sustainable way," Guimaraes said. "The restaurant industry in NYC will go out of business if no modifications are made."

Those in attendance at the rally will be required to social distance and wear masks, organizers said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymidtownmedicalliquorsuspended licenseabc7ny instagramreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomosocial distancingface maskrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
105 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
Liquor license loss: Several NY bars hit with suspensions
REOPEN NYC
WH official says vaccine will be distributed to 'all of America simultaneously'
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
COVID Updates: States adopt tough restrictions, hospitals near capacity
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walter Wallace protests in Brooklyn erupt into riots, looting
How much snow could Zeta bring to the Tri-State area?
Sex chats & child porn: Married volunteer firefighter charged
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
AccuWeather: Rainy start, turning mild
WH official says vaccine will be distributed to 'all of America simultaneously'
3 social media CEOs face grilling by GOP senators on bias
Show More
COVID spike causes new restrictions in Paterson
Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50
NBA rookie arrested on assault charges
Day 5 of early voting in NYC, what you should know
Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
More TOP STORIES News