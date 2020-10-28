Urgent push to boost NYC indoor dining to 50% before winter

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Restaurant workers in New York City are holding a rally in support of increasing indoor dining capacity to 50%.Wednesday's rally will start at 11 a.m. in Midtown.Owners say the 25% indoor dining cap isn't bringing in enough business.They also worried they'll lose outdoor dining customers as the weather gets colder.The rally is being held by Republican mayor hopeful Peter Guimaraes, one of the owners of midtown's Bice Cucina.The rally is expected to be attended by fellow restaurant owners, chefs, bartenders, busbodys, and waiters."Although I understand that safety is all of our primary concerns, there are reasonable, practical and safety-driven measures that can be taken to allow for an increased indoor dining percentage, without which, restaurants cannot open in a sustainable way," Guimaraes said. "The restaurant industry in NYC will go out of business if no modifications are made."Those in attendance at the rally will be required to social distance and wear masks, organizers said.