Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Veterans Affairs reports 0 COVID deaths for 1st time since March 2020

For the first time in more than a year, Veterans Affairs reported zero COVID deaths at its medical centers.
The last time the VA went a day without any COVID deaths was March 18, 2020.
Since then, more than 12,000 VA patients have died from the virus.
The acting under secretary for health at Veterans Affairs highlighted the impact of the vaccine in making this progress.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Puerto Rico ends pandemic curfew; COVID-19 testing requirements waived for fully-vaccinated visitors
Puerto Rico ended a nightly pandemic curfew Monday after more than a year in force and will allow vaccinated visitors to enter the island without a negative coronavirus test result.
The island has been under a curfew since March 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported. Even when the curfew was sometimes changed, it mostly stayed between midnight and 5 a.m.
Arriving visitors who are not vaccinated will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test or promise to offer a test result within 48 hours. The government intends to impose a $300 fine to those who don't comply with the testing.
But in addition to letting in vaccinated visitors, the government said that beginning Friday it will offer the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine to anyone who arrives at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.
Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June
Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting younger teenagers against coronavirus and poses no safety concerns. The shot had an efficacy of 100% against symptomatic COVID in adolescents after two doses in its clinical trial, according to the press release.
Inside a woman's struggle after exposing parents to COVID: Her mom survived, but her dad died
Around the world, countless people are struggling to shake off the burden of feeling responsible for the death of a loved one due to COVID-19. They regret a trip or feel anguish over everyday decisions that may have spread the disease - commuting to work, hugging parents, even picking up food.
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated remain rare: CDC
U.S. health officials say coronavirus cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these "breakthrough" cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported - that's about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
New York Department of Health revises mask guidance for camps
The New York Department of Health announced Monday they revised their mask guidance for summer camps. They now say unvaccinated children will be encouraged, but not required to wear masks outdoors. Just last week, the state said masks would be required for campers indoors and outside.
Flags in NY to remain at half-staff until Memorial Day
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed flags on State government buildings to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks to be lit red, white and blue on Sunday, May 30 to honor the essential workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Flags will remain at half-staff until noon and landmarks will remain lit on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day in honor of the service members who lost their lives fighting to defend our country.
