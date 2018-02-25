MEASLES

Health officials: Tourist infected with measles visited Met, attractions in Manhattan, Brooklyn, upstate

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the warning of potential measles exposure. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
An Australian tourist, who is confirmed to have measles, visited several locations throughout New York, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Health officials are warning that the illness was potentially exposed to others in the area.

The infected tourist visited the Met, along with hotels, education centers, and more throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, as well as Putnam and Orange counties.

The New York State Department of Health announced Friday that anyone who visited the following locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn may have been exposed:

-- La Quinta Inn, 31 W. 71st Street, New York, NY, between February 16 and the morning of February 19, 2018.

-- Oasis Bible Tours at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Avenue, New York, NY, the morning of February 16, and the evening of February 17, 2018.

-- Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, NY, between 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on February 19, 2018.

-- Best Western Hotel, 1324 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, from February 19 until 12:00 p.m. on February 20, 2018.

-- Comfort Inn & Suites Goshen - Middletown, 20 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, from 4:30 p.m. on February 20 until 10:30 a.m. on February 21, 2018.

-- Excel Urgent Care, 1 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, between 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on February 21, 2018.

-- Orange Regional Medical Center, Emergency Department, 707 E. Main Street, Middletown, NY, between 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on February 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the various attractions that a tourist infected with measles visited in the area



Measles symptoms include runny nose, rash, cough, fever or eye inflammation, officials said.

Doctors say it can take up to ten days to recover from the highly contagious illness.

"You're contagious at the point about a week after your symptoms begin," said Dr. Robert Glatter of Lenox Hill Hospital. "It's possible it can be transmitted to others who just breathe the air or if they touch their face or nose or mouth, if they touched a surface prior with the virus."

The health department advises those who are unsure if they have been vaccinated or not to contact their health care providers before going for treatment.

You can learn more about measles on the Centers for Disease Control's website.


----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeasleshealthbrooklynhotelBrooklynManhattanOrange CountyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEASLES
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Measles cases reported in 21 states, including NY, NJ, CT
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport
More measles
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News