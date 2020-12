COVID Live Updates: More than 104,000 Americans hospitalized

EMBED >More News Videos Alex Presha has more on the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The numbers are staggering and the experts say we're not even seeing the full impact of Thanksgiving gatherings yet.A record 104,000 people are currently hospitalized in the United States for coronavirus.There are another 213,000 new cases, and more than 2,600 new deaths.California is particularly hard hit right now with cases there exploding.New York City reported 196 daily hospitalizations for COVID-19, nearing the threshold set of 200 hospital admissions. The 7-day positivity was 4.81% for Tuesday. "Hospitals are handling this new wave very well, a lot of lessons learned from the spring," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "Obviously the uptick is having an impact on them and we're working with the state."The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill's confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans - but eliminate a $300 per week unemployment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators.The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, in a statement that provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots ? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's.While the U.S. has yet to officially approve a COVID-19 vaccine, several industries are already developing business plans around those impending shots. Several companies -- like IBM and Change Healthcare -- are working on so-called "COVID passports" in partnership with various airlines and grocery chains.Canada's health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine . Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech is authorized. Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a "significant history'' of allergic reactions shouldn't receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country's mass vaccination program. Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.Despite continued high COVID positivity rates in parts of Staten Island, schools in the borough's orange zone reopened Wednesday morning, with stricter safety measures in place. Those schools include PS 38 on Lincoln Avenue in Midland Beach, whose zip code has one of the highest infection rates in the city, more than 10%. The re-openings are happening because testing in public schools has shown much better results than that in the general population.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone