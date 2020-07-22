reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Yoga, pilates, martial arts studios can resume indoor classes with new health guidelines

NEW JERSEY -- Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that yoga, pilates and martial arts studios can reopen in New Jersey at 25% capacity, as long as they follow health guidelines.

Martial arts, yoga and pilates studios, which are not licensed health clubs, fall under the definition of indoor recreation, Murphy said. They can only open to 25% capacity, but everyone must observe social distancing, and all participants and instructors must be masked.

"Facilities that are licensed health clubs can only open their indoor areas for 1-on-1, individualized training," Murphy said.

Murphy said there may not be any sparring or contact drills at martial arts studios while practicing indoors.
On Monday, Murphy announced an executive order to allow contact drills, practices and competitions to resume for high-risk sports - including football.

Practices must be held at outdoor venues only, Murphy said, and all sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols.

Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut


7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthfitnesssocial distancingface maskcoronavirus new jerseyyogacoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 2% positivity rate in NYC; US signs Pfizer vaccine
COVID Live Updates: Zero deaths in NYC, only 2 reported statewide
NJ MVC location closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19
COVID Updates: NY lends help to Georgia, NJ high-risk sports resume
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: 2% positivity rate in NYC; US signs Pfizer vaccine
LIVE: President Trump to speak on federal anti-crime initiatives
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
NYPD officer accused of selling oxycodone pills, among 3 arrested
AccuWeather: Humid Wednesday with steamy storms
Lawyer suspected in shooting at judge's home linked to CA murder
7 On Your Side: Big win for landmark eatery in Citi Bike battle
Show More
Some NYC residents still choose to move despite city reopening
Islanders, UBS reach deal on naming rights for new arena
NJ man who allegedly shot dog arrested, charged
MTA calls for cuts, details $16 billion deficit through 2024
Testing centers in many non-white neighborhoods likely to be more crowded
More TOP STORIES News