Reopening New Jersey: Yoga, pilates, martial arts studios can resume indoor classes with new health guidelines

Martial arts, yoga and pilates studios, which are not licensed health clubs, fall under the definition of indoor recreation, Murphy said. They can only open to 25% capacity, but everyone must observe social distancing, and all participants and instructors must be masked.
"Facilities that are licensed health clubs can only open their indoor areas for 1-on-1, individualized training," Murphy said.
Murphy said there may not be any sparring or contact drills at martial arts studios while practicing indoors.
On Monday, Murphy announced an executive order to allow contact drills, practices and competitions to resume for high-risk sports - including football.
Practices must be held at outdoor venues only, Murphy said, and all sports will have to abide by a number of health and safety protocols.
