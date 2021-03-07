Lawmakers re-introducing legislation to ban non-essential helicopters over New York City

Congressional lawmakers announces plans to re-introduce the Helicopter Safety Act on Capitol Hill Monday.
The measure was originally introduced in 2019. It aims to cut down on helicopter traffic and noise pollution.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the "wild, wild West" helicopter rides only benefit tourists and the wealthy.
"We've also heard about cameras falling, oil dripping from poorly regulated -- often door-less -- helicopters out of New Jersey," Brewer said. "Non-essential helicopter flights have showed us time and time again exactly why their practices must be reigned in at every level."
New Yorkers filed more than 7,700 noise complains on helicopters in 2020 -- more than double the number in 2019.
