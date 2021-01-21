3 soldiers after National Guard helicopter crashes in Upstate New York, officials say

MCSO has confirmed a military helicopter with what is believed to be 3 souls on board went down in a field on W. Bloomfield Rd. In Mendon at 6:32p.m. W. Bloomfield rd. Btwn Cheese Factory & Boughton Hill Rd. remains closed. Grateful for our 1st responder partners: — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) January 21, 2021

MENDON, New York (WABC) -- Several soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Upstate New York Wednesday, according to officials.Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a New York National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter carrying three soldiers crashed in a field on West Bloomfield Road in Mendon, New York around 6:30 p.m.Officials say the three soldiers were killed.They say the helicopter was based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport and crashed while on a routine training mission.The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the first Battalion.West Bloomfield Road between Cheese Factory Road and Boughton Hill Road remains closed at this time.----------