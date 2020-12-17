weather

6 hurt, southbound lanes of Henry Hudson Parkway closed after massive pileup

First snow of the season hits New York City
UPPER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of the Henry Hudson Parkway during heavy snowfall Wednesday evening.

The first 911 call was reported at 6:10 a.m., with the chain-reaction pileup happening near the West 181st Street.

The number of vehicles involved is unclear, but there were reports that it could be more than two dozen.

ALSO READ | Winter Storm Warning: Here's how much to expect

Four of the injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening, authorities said, while two of the injuries were minor.

Still, all six victims were transported to area hospitals.

Video: Roadcam7 shows dangers of driving in snowstorm
EMBED More News Videos

RoadCam 7 drove across the Cross County Parkway as snow fell across the region, creating dangerous driving conditions.


All southbound lanes were shut down in the area as a result of the crash, and traffic on the Henry Hudson Bridge was backed up for miles.

It was unclear when the highway would reopen.

