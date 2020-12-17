6 hurt, southbound lanes of Henry Hudson Parkway closed after massive pileup

The first 911 call was reported at 6:10 a.m., with the chain-reaction pileup happening near the West 181st Street.
The number of vehicles involved is unclear, but there were reports that it could be more than two dozen.
ALSO READ | Winter Storm Warning: Here's how much to expect
Four of the injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening, authorities said, while two of the injuries were minor.
Still, all six victims were transported to area hospitals.
Video: Roadcam7 shows dangers of driving in snowstorm
All southbound lanes were shut down in the area as a result of the crash, and traffic on the Henry Hudson Bridge was backed up for miles.
It was unclear when the highway would reopen.
SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube