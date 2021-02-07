here and now

Here and Now: Black History Month, National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color who contract HIV and AIDS.

Also ahead, the importance of Black History Month -- now more than ever.

We have a conversation with Dr. Khalil Muhammad to discuss the Schomburg Center's virtual Black History Month line-up.

Also, we remember legendary actress and activist Cicely Tyson.

The Tony-and Emmy-award winner who died recently at the age of 96.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan takes a look back at her life and career.

We also check out Cicely Tyson's final interview with Live's Kelly and Ryan.

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
