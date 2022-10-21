Hewlett boy wakes up to man screaming as he drops anti-Semitic envelope at victim's doorstep

HEWLETT, Long Island (WABC) -- A 52-year-old Hewlett man was arrested for harassing his neighbor by leaving a hateful message at their doorstep.

At midnight on Oct. 20, a 7-year-old boy woke up to the sound of screaming and when his parents looked at their doorbell surveillance camera, they saw William Quigley leaving a package at the house.

This victims have allegedly received unwanted packages from Quigley in the past and reported the incidents to police.

The most recent envelope that Quigley dropped off had hateful symbols on the outside and letters with anti-Semitic remarks on the inside.

The suspect was charged with second-degree harassment and stalking in the third and fourth degrees. Quigley will be arraigned Friday at First District Court, Hempstead.

ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.