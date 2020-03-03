Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on way to work on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on her way to work on Long Island early Tuesday morning.The victim was hit at West John Street and Kuhl Avenue just before 6 a.m.The 54-year-old victim was identified by coworkers as Gladys Bonilla, a single mother of three adult children.Bonilla worked at AVA Companies, a meat processing factory, and her co-workers believe she was killed while on her way to work.She was crossing West John Street after buying a bacon and egg sandwich at a deli when she was struck. The owner of the deli believes he was among the last to see her alive.Her employer is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. The owner of AVA Companies says his employees are devastated."Great person, great employee, always on time, it's just an absolute crime," said owner Leonard Lombardi.Lombardi said they would dismiss early on Tuesday to allow employees to deal with their grief.----------