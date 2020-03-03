Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on way to work on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on her way to work on Long Island early Tuesday morning.

The victim was hit at West John Street and Kuhl Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The 54-year-old victim was identified by coworkers as Gladys Bonilla, a single mother of three adult children.

Bonilla worked at AVA Companies, a meat processing factory, and her co-workers believe she was killed while on her way to work.

She was crossing West John Street after buying a bacon and egg sandwich at a deli when she was struck. The owner of the deli believes he was among the last to see her alive.

Her employer is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. The owner of AVA Companies says his employees are devastated.

"Great person, great employee, always on time, it's just an absolute crime," said owner Leonard Lombardi.

Lombardi said they would dismiss early on Tuesday to allow employees to deal with their grief.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hicksvillenassau countyhit and runpedestrian killedwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News