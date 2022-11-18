Long Island police seek person responsible for putting camera in high school bathroom

BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) -- A hidden camera was recently found inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School.

Superintendent Dr. Steven Maloney says the Bay Shore School District found out about the camera on Thursday afternoon.

The camera was allegedly found inside a single-use bathroom and an individual reported it to the building's administration.

"The Bay Shore School District takes matters like this very seriously and is cooperating with the Suffolk County Police Department to identify the responsible person," Dr. Maloney said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The person responsible for putting the camera in the bathroom may face criminal charges.

