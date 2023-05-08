Vibrant sculpture 'Old Tree' now on display on New York City's High Line

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vibrant brand-new piece of art is now on display on the High Line.

The "Old Tree" is a pink and red 25-foot-tall sculpture comprised of manmade materials.

It's meant to resemble the branching systems of the human organs, blood vessels and tissue in order to draw a connection between our own lives and the nature around us.

Swiss artist Pamela Rosenkranz created the sculpture.

"Old Tree comes alive on the High Line, amid the park's foliage and the surrounding architecture," Rosenkranz said. "I look forward to seeing how visitors further activate the sculpture."

It's her third piece of art commissioned for the Hight Line's Plinth, which is located at 30th Street and 10th Avenue.

New Yorkers and visitors can see the sculpture from May 2023 through fall 2024.

"Whether experienced up close or seen at a distance, Old Tree serves as a beacon of possibility and renewal," said Alan van Capelle, Executive Director of the High Line. "The High Line's commitment to an exceptional public art program has never been stronger and Old Tree is a testament to that commitment."

ALSO READ | Westminster Kennel Club dog show underway in Queens

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.