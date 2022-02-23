Community & Events

Groundbreaking held for $50 million High Line connecter to Moynihan Train Hall

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday on the new High Line connector that will bring pedestrians easy access to Moynihan Train Hall.

The $50 million project will link New York City's High Line seamlessly to Moynihan Train Hall via Magnolia Court, which runs through Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West development.

Two bridges -- Woodlands Bridge and Timber Bridge -- will connect to the 10th Avenue terminus of the High Line.

The connector will run parallel to 30th Street alongside Dyer Avenue through Manhattan's West Side, ending on 9th Avenue directly across from the Farley Building and Moynihan Train Hall.

A public-private partnership comprising Empire State Development, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Brookfield Properties Group, and Friends of the High Line is undertaking the project.

The High Line Moynihan Connector will offer a safe, scenic experience for commuters, residents, and visitors navigating the heavy trafficked area near the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

